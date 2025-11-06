SuperDapp (SUPR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.057493$ 0.057493 $ 0.057493 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -8.09% Price Change (1D) +49.65% Price Change (7D) -65.80% Price Change (7D) -65.80%

SuperDapp (SUPR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SUPR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SUPR's all-time high price is $ 0.057493, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SUPR has changed by -8.09% over the past hour, +49.65% over 24 hours, and -65.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SuperDapp (SUPR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 252.29K$ 252.29K $ 252.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 499.73K$ 499.73K $ 499.73K Circulation Supply 504.86M 504.86M 504.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SuperDapp is $ 252.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUPR is 504.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 499.73K.