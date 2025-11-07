SuperDapp (SUPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SuperDapp (SUPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 307.86K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 504.86M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 609.79K
All-Time High: $ 0.057493
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00060974

SuperDapp (SUPR) Information SuperDapp is a cutting-edge, AI-driven platform that combines chat, Web3, and social functionalities to create an enhanced and seamless human experience. Our mission is to become the ultimate super app by integrating AI-powered personal assistance, a dynamic developer ecosystem, and a robust token economy. SuperDapp is a cutting-edge, AI-driven platform that combines chat, Web3, and social functionalities to create an enhanced and seamless human experience. Our mission is to become the ultimate super app by integrating AI-powered personal assistance, a dynamic developer ecosystem, and a robust token economy. Official Website: https://superdapp.ai/ Whitepaper: https://superdapp.ai/assets/files/aida-whitepaper.pdf

SuperDapp (SUPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SuperDapp (SUPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUPR's tokenomics, explore SUPR token's live price!

