THE HERO OF THE FLARE NETWORK. SUPER FLR stands out as a distinctive cryptocurrency within the Flare network, not merely as entertainment but as a pillar of hope and prosperity for its community. More than just another meme token, SUPER FLR is designed with a purposeful mission to uplift and unite its holders, setting a gold standard for others in the space to emulate.
Understanding the tokenomics of SuperFlare (SUPERFLR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPERFLR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPERFLR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SUPERFLR Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.