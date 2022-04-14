SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SuperFruits AI (SUPAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) Information Superfruits AI is redefining the Web3 landscape with an ecosystem of fruit-themed AI agents offering specialized insights and services, ranging from blockchain security to market sentiment analysis. Building on this vibrant foundation, we're introducing groundbreaking features like a proprietary Web3-trained AI model, an interactive Virtual Research Room, and the innovative concept of "Juices." These "Juices" empower high token holders to mix and match agents' capabilities, creating custom virtual rooms where agents collaborate on tailored analyses for portfolios or projects. By blending cutting-edge AI with gamified user experiences, Superfruits AI positions itself as a pioneer in Web3 analytics, offering unique tools that not only secure but also enrich the decentralized journey for every user. Official Website: https://www.superfruits.io Buy SUPAI Now!

SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SuperFruits AI (SUPAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.88K $ 16.88K $ 16.88K Total Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M Circulating Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.88K $ 16.88K $ 16.88K All-Time High: $ 0.0047848 $ 0.0047848 $ 0.0047848 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) price

SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUPAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUPAI's tokenomics, explore SUPAI token's live price!

SUPAI Price Prediction Want to know where SUPAI might be heading? Our SUPAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

