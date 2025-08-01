SUPERIOR Price (SUPERIOR)
SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 2.67M USD. SUPERIOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SUPERIOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUPERIOR price information.
During today, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUPERIOR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SUPERIOR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.25%
-11.85%
-40.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SUPERIOR is a Cardano-based meme token representing the next wave of utility and community in the ecosystem. While still under the radar, it’s designed to dominate narratives around DePIN, community-driven growth, and viral content on X. Here’s the breakdown: Built on Cardano: It uses ADA’s native token standard, requiring no smart contracts for basic transfers. That means it’s secure, cheap, and fast. Viral content engine: $SUPERIOR fuels an aggressive content strategy—memes, insights, analysis—laser-focused on growing the Cardano narrative. Community identity: It’s more than just a token. It’s a banner. A symbol for those who believe Cardano should lead the crypto conversation and that content is king. Tied to DePIN and engagement: It’s aligned with emerging trends like DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), the rise of Midnight, and real-world Cardano adoption.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
