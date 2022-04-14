Superseed is a network that transforms Ethereum scaling into self-repaying loans.

We believe in Ethereum’s ability to enable financial freedom. Superseed extends this by maximizing capital efficiency, returning 100% of protocol revenue to our users.

With Superseed, you access yield at zero percent interest, with loans repaid effortlessly through protocol-generated fees, including sequencer profits, CDP interest, and inflationary rewards.

Superseed is an optimistic rollup, featuring a collection of components designed to enhance the onchain experience by automatically repaying loans.