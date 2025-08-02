More About SFAI

SupportFi AI Logo

SupportFi AI Price (SFAI)

Unlisted

SupportFi AI (SFAI) Live Price Chart

$0.00719759
$0.00719759$0.00719759
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of SupportFi AI (SFAI) Today

SupportFi AI (SFAI) is currently trading at 0.00719759 USD with a market cap of $ 7.20K USD. SFAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

SupportFi AI Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
SupportFi AI 24-hour price change
1.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SFAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFAI price information.

SupportFi AI (SFAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ +0.0040736783.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ +0.0023262567.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ +0.002360533345572407.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0040736783+56.60%
60 Days$ +0.0023262567+32.32%
90 Days$ +0.002360533345572407+48.80%

SupportFi AI (SFAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of SupportFi AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.75
$ 1.75$ 1.75

--

--

+4.70%

SupportFi AI (SFAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.20K
$ 7.20K$ 7.20K

--
----

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

What is SupportFi AI (SFAI)

SupportFi AI is a Customer Support as a Service (CSaaS) platform that enables businesses to deliver exceptional support through multiple communication channels. From phone calls to SMS and customizable web SDKs. With AI-powered support and a no-code SDK for easy integration,engagement, enabling businesses to connect smarter, faster, and across platforms.It's the future of scalable, efficient support solutions.

SupportFi AI (SFAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

SupportFi AI (SFAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SupportFi AI (SFAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SFAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SupportFi AI (SFAI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SFAI to Local Currencies

1 SFAI to VND
189.40458085
1 SFAI to AUD
A$0.0111562645
1 SFAI to GBP
0.0053981925
1 SFAI to EUR
0.0061899274
1 SFAI to USD
$0.00719759
1 SFAI to MYR
RM0.0307337093
1 SFAI to TRY
0.2925820335
1 SFAI to JPY
¥1.05804573
1 SFAI to ARS
ARS$9.8193121575
1 SFAI to RUB
0.5758072
1 SFAI to INR
0.6277737998
1 SFAI to IDR
Rp117.9932598096
1 SFAI to KRW
10.0244434725
1 SFAI to PHP
0.4164525574
1 SFAI to EGP
￡E.0.3503067053
1 SFAI to BRL
R$0.0399466245
1 SFAI to CAD
C$0.0099326742
1 SFAI to BDT
0.879545498
1 SFAI to NGN
11.0223173501
1 SFAI to UAH
0.3007153102
1 SFAI to VES
Bs0.88530357
1 SFAI to CLP
$6.96726712
1 SFAI to PKR
Rs2.0389332952
1 SFAI to KZT
3.9053403581
1 SFAI to THB
฿0.2342815545
1 SFAI to TWD
NT$0.2143442302
1 SFAI to AED
د.إ0.0264151553
1 SFAI to CHF
Fr0.005758072
1 SFAI to HKD
HK$0.0564291056
1 SFAI to MAD
.د.م0.065498069
1 SFAI to MXN
$0.1363223546
1 SFAI to PLN
0.026631083
1 SFAI to RON
лв0.031669396
1 SFAI to SEK
kr0.0698885989
1 SFAI to BGN
лв0.0121639271
1 SFAI to HUF
Ft2.4905100918
1 SFAI to CZK
0.1535965706
1 SFAI to KWD
د.ك0.00219526495
1 SFAI to ILS
0.0245437819