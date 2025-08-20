More About SRG

SURGE (SRG) real-time price is $0.00744572. Over the past 24 hours, SRG traded between a low of $ 0.00720598 and a high of $ 0.00805001, showing active market volatility. SRG's all-time high price is $ 0.0462874, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0035741.

In terms of short-term performance, SRG has changed by -1.06% over the past hour, -7.02% over 24 hours, and -13.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of SURGE is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SRG is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 744.57K.

What is SURGE (SRG)

Surge is Radix's first decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, enabling leveraged trading on major crypto markets. Traders can take long or short positions across various tokens, with the flexibility to use high-quality collateral for margin. They can also set up separate accounts to segregate collateral and organise trades, giving them tailored control over their exposure. For liquidity providers (LPs), Surge offers an opportunity to support the platform by staking xUSDC, allowing them to earn a share of trading fees generated from platform activity in return for taking the other side of traders' positions. Surge’s pricing relies on an Oracle system, ensuring accurate and reliable market prices, supported by a system of Keepers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SURGE (SRG)

How much is SURGE (SRG) worth today?
The live SRG price in USD is 0.00744572 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SRG to USD price?
The current price of SRG to USD is $ 0.00744572. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SURGE?
The market cap for SRG is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SRG?
The circulating supply of SRG is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SRG?
SRG achieved an ATH price of 0.0462874 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SRG?
SRG saw an ATL price of 0.0035741 USD.
What is the trading volume of SRG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SRG is -- USD.
Will SRG go higher this year?
SRG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SRG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
SURGE (SRG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins

