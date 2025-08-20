What is SURGE (SRG)

Surge is Radix's first decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, enabling leveraged trading on major crypto markets. Traders can take long or short positions across various tokens, with the flexibility to use high-quality collateral for margin. They can also set up separate accounts to segregate collateral and organise trades, giving them tailored control over their exposure. For liquidity providers (LPs), Surge offers an opportunity to support the platform by staking xUSDC, allowing them to earn a share of trading fees generated from platform activity in return for taking the other side of traders' positions. Surge’s pricing relies on an Oracle system, ensuring accurate and reliable market prices, supported by a system of Keepers.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SURGE (SRG) How much is SURGE (SRG) worth today? The live SRG price in USD is 0.00744572 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SRG to USD price? $ 0.00744572 . Check out The current price of SRG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SURGE? The market cap for SRG is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SRG? The circulating supply of SRG is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SRG? SRG achieved an ATH price of 0.0462874 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SRG? SRG saw an ATL price of 0.0035741 USD . What is the trading volume of SRG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SRG is -- USD . Will SRG go higher this year? SRG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SRG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

