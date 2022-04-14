SURGE (SRG) Information

Surge is Radix's first decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, enabling leveraged trading on major crypto markets.

Traders can take long or short positions across various tokens, with the flexibility to use high-quality collateral for margin. They can also set up separate accounts to segregate collateral and organise trades, giving them tailored control over their exposure.

For liquidity providers (LPs), Surge offers an opportunity to support the platform by staking xUSDC, allowing them to earn a share of trading fees generated from platform activity in return for taking the other side of traders' positions.

Surge’s pricing relies on an Oracle system, ensuring accurate and reliable market prices, supported by a system of Keepers.