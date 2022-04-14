SURGE (SRG) Tokenomics
SURGE (SRG) Information
Surge is Radix's first decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, enabling leveraged trading on major crypto markets.
Traders can take long or short positions across various tokens, with the flexibility to use high-quality collateral for margin. They can also set up separate accounts to segregate collateral and organise trades, giving them tailored control over their exposure.
For liquidity providers (LPs), Surge offers an opportunity to support the platform by staking xUSDC, allowing them to earn a share of trading fees generated from platform activity in return for taking the other side of traders' positions.
Surge’s pricing relies on an Oracle system, ensuring accurate and reliable market prices, supported by a system of Keepers.
SURGE (SRG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SURGE (SRG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SURGE (SRG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SURGE (SRG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SRG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SRG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
