sUSD Price (SUSD)
sUSD (SUSD) is currently trading at 0.956327 USD with a market cap of $ 39.52M USD. SUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0226239.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0708754022.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0073605620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0667411641885359.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0226239
|+2.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0708754022
|+7.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0073605620
|+0.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0667411641885359
|+7.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of sUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
+2.42%
+2.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sUSD, or synthetic USD, is a synthetic asset launched by Synthetix Exchange. sUSD mirrors and tracks the price of USD provided by an oracle - Chainlink.
