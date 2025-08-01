More About SUSD

sUSD Price (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) Live Price Chart

$0.956336
+2.40%1D
USD

Price of sUSD (SUSD) Today

sUSD (SUSD) is currently trading at 0.956327 USD with a market cap of $ 39.52M USD. SUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

sUSD Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
+2.42%
sUSD 24-hour price change
41.32M USD
Circulating supply

sUSD (SUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0226239.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0708754022.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0073605620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sUSD to USD was $ +0.0667411641885359.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0226239+2.42%
30 Days$ +0.0708754022+7.41%
60 Days$ +0.0073605620+0.77%
90 Days$ +0.0667411641885359+7.50%

sUSD (SUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of sUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.933681
$ 0.957043
$ 2.45
+0.51%

+2.42%

+2.60%

sUSD (SUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 39.52M
--
41.32M
What is sUSD (SUSD)

sUSD, or synthetic USD, is a synthetic asset launched by Synthetix Exchange. sUSD mirrors and tracks the price of USD provided by an oracle - Chainlink.

sUSD (SUSD) Resource

Official Website

sUSD (SUSD) Tokenomics

Disclaimer

SUSD to Local Currencies

1 SUSD to VND
25,165.745005
1 SUSD to AUD
A$1.48230685
1 SUSD to GBP
0.71724525
1 SUSD to EUR
0.83200449
1 SUSD to USD
$0.956327
1 SUSD to MYR
RM4.08351629
1 SUSD to TRY
38.88425582
1 SUSD to JPY
¥143.44905
1 SUSD to ARS
ARS$1,311.83199898
1 SUSD to RUB
77.54855643
1 SUSD to INR
83.44909402
1 SUSD to IDR
Rp15,677.48929488
1 SUSD to KRW
1,339.39334312
1 SUSD to PHP
55.70604775
1 SUSD to EGP
￡E.46.43923912
1 SUSD to BRL
R$5.3554312
1 SUSD to CAD
C$1.31973126
1 SUSD to BDT
116.84403286
1 SUSD to NGN
1,464.50960453
1 SUSD to UAH
39.86927263
1 SUSD to VES
Bs117.628221
1 SUSD to CLP
$930.506171
1 SUSD to PKR
Rs271.13783104
1 SUSD to KZT
520.02193279
1 SUSD to THB
฿31.35796233
1 SUSD to TWD
NT$28.62286711
1 SUSD to AED
د.إ3.50972009
1 SUSD to CHF
Fr0.77462487
1 SUSD to HKD
HK$7.50716695
1 SUSD to MAD
.د.م8.72170224
1 SUSD to MXN
$18.03632722
1 SUSD to PLN
3.57666298
1 SUSD to RON
лв4.24609188
1 SUSD to SEK
kr9.35287806
1 SUSD to BGN
лв1.63531917
1 SUSD to HUF
Ft334.49449479
1 SUSD to CZK
20.5610305
1 SUSD to KWD
د.ك0.292636062
1 SUSD to ILS
3.24194853