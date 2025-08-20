SUSHI yVault (YVSUSHI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.852455 $ 0.852455 $ 0.852455 24H Low $ 0.900599 $ 0.900599 $ 0.900599 24H High 24H Low $ 0.852455$ 0.852455 $ 0.852455 24H High $ 0.900599$ 0.900599 $ 0.900599 All Time High $ 3.15$ 3.15 $ 3.15 Lowest Price $ 0.517089$ 0.517089 $ 0.517089 Price Change (1H) +1.03% Price Change (1D) -3.69% Price Change (7D) -14.27% Price Change (7D) -14.27%

SUSHI yVault (YVSUSHI) real-time price is $0.863097. Over the past 24 hours, YVSUSHI traded between a low of $ 0.852455 and a high of $ 0.900599, showing active market volatility. YVSUSHI's all-time high price is $ 3.15, while its all-time low price is $ 0.517089.

In terms of short-term performance, YVSUSHI has changed by +1.03% over the past hour, -3.69% over 24 hours, and -14.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUSHI yVault (YVSUSHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.45K$ 26.45K $ 26.45K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 30,647.52875324896 30,647.52875324896 30,647.52875324896

The current Market Cap of SUSHI yVault is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YVSUSHI is 0.00, with a total supply of 30647.52875324896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.45K.