Sustainable Energy (SET) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Sustainable Energy (SET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Sustainable Energy (SET) Information

During ancient times, wood, timber and waste products were the only major energy sources. In short, biomass was the only way to get energy. When more technology was developed, fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas were discovered. Fossil fuels proved a boon to mankind as they were widely available and could be harnessed easily.

When these fossil fuels were started using extensively by all the countries across the globe, they led to the degradation of the environment. Coal and oil are two of the major sources that produce a large amount of carbon dioxide in the air. This led to an increase in global warming.

Also, few countries have held on these valuable products, which led to the rise in the prices of these fuels. Now, with rising prices, increasing air pollution and the risk of getting expired soon forced scientists to look out for some alternative or renewable energy sources.

We turned a tweet into a real use case! The need of the hour is to look for resources that are available widely, cause no pollution and are replenishable. Sustainable Energy comes into the picture to meet today’s increasing demand for energy.

Official Website:
https://sustainableenergy.online/

Sustainable Energy (SET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sustainable Energy (SET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1,000.00T
$ 1,000.00T$ 1,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 0.81
$ 0.81$ 0.81
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Sustainable Energy (SET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Sustainable Energy (SET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SET tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SET tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SET's tokenomics, explore SET token's live price!

Disclaimer

