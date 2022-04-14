Swag ($SWAG) Information

$SWAG is the highest level of consciousness. you can only achieve true $SWAG when you are flowing with the universal tide and expressing yourself authentically. those that are controlled by others outside themselves will never have swag. $SWAG is a freedom most will never experience.

SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got SWAG Something We Autists Got