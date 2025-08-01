Swapr Price (SWPR)
Swapr (SWPR) is currently trading at 0.01324948 USD with a market cap of $ 523.38K USD. SWPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SWPR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWPR price information.
During today, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ -0.00056953226757764.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ +0.0062653134.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ +0.0046694506.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00056953226757764
|-4.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0062653134
|+47.29%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0046694506
|+35.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Swapr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.57%
-4.12%
-0.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swapr is a multi-chain automated market maker (AMM), deployed on Ethereum mainnet, xDai, and Arbitrum. Swapr is the first AMM to allow for adjustable swap fees through governance, as well as the first DAO deployed DeFi protocol on Ethereum; developed organically within the DXdao community.
