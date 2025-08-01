What is Swash (SWASH)

What is Swash?# Know your worth and earn for being you, online. Swash is an online earning portal where you can earn points for being active and completing tasks online. Redeem your earnings for cash, gift cards, and crypto or choose to donate to causes you believe in. Whether you’re surfing the web, seeing ads, or sharing opinions, you deserve to be thanked for your efforts. New ways to amp up your earnings are added to Swash every month! Alongside everyday internet users, Swash consists of a wide network of interlinking collaborators including: - brands that publish ads - businesses that buy and analyse data - data scientists who build models - developers who innovate on the Swash stack - charities who receive your donations The Swash value chain is powered by its native token ([SWASH]. SWASH is the network’s native utility token with a total supply of 1 billion. SWASH has a variety of use cases within the ecosystem and is used as a cross-chain utility and governance token integrating Ethereum, Gnosis Chain, and Polygon. It is fused with a constellation of partners and their native currencies, allowing for cross-fertilisation of value, increased adoption, and a seamless user experience.

Swash (SWASH) Resource Official Website

Swash (SWASH) Tokenomics

