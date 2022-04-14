Sway Social (SWAY) Tokenomics
Sway Social is the first social protocol for Metacreators that uses NFTs to translate social capital into an asset class. This allows anyone to monetize their Metaverse on their terms.
Every building block in Metaverse — game item, avatar, collectible, social media post, land title, etc. — is an NFT. Behind every NFT creator is a community that establishes the value of creator's social capital.
In traditional Web 2 social media platforms, the number of ‘Likes’ or ‘Followers’ is directly correlated to their earnings power. Creator is primarily valued by the number of followers he can engage with.
Sway introduces a web3 equivalent model where social capital is translated into an asset class. Instead of ‘following‘ a creator, participants can stake with their creator pool. Value is established based on the pool participation TVL. Stakeholders are providing a social underwriting facility for creators through a subDAO.
Understanding the tokenomics of Sway Social (SWAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SWAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SWAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SWAY Price Prediction
Want to know where SWAY might be heading? Our SWAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
