Swerve Price (SWRV)
Swerve (SWRV) is currently trading at 0.00530996 USD with a market cap of $ 98.39K USD. SWRV to USD price is updated in real-time.
SWRV to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Swerve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swerve to USD was $ +0.0012751943.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swerve to USD was $ +0.0000262646.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swerve to USD was $ +0.001068905705195867.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.88%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012751943
|+24.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000262646
|+0.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001068905705195867
|+25.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Swerve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.22%
+1.88%
-2.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
