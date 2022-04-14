SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tokenomics
SwiftCash is an open-source, self-funded system of decentralized governance and economy, born out of a desire to create a digital store of value and a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency for daily transactional use along with cheat-proof lotteries that can be played by anyone in the blockchain without any custodian or third-party service getting involved, as well as on-chain HODL/Term deposits. SwiftCash uses the Proof-of-Stake algorithm to reach consensus and allows up to 10% of maximum inflation to be spent on proposals that are embraced by enough stakeholders. Another 10% of maximum inflation goes directly to stakeholders who help secure the network aka Miners and Masternodes, and the rest of maximum inflation which is 80% can go to HODL/Term deposits; coins that are time locked in the blockchain between 1-12 months.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SWIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SWIFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
