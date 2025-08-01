Swop Price (SWOP)
Swop (SWOP) is currently trading at 0.00913182 USD with a market cap of $ 91.32M USD. SWOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SWOP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWOP price information.
During today, the price change of Swop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swop to USD was $ -0.0007889691.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swop to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007889691
|-8.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Swop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.00%
-0.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $SWOP token is the native utility and incentive layer of the Swop ecosystem. It powers and rewards the protocol through: -Staking for Discoverability: Stake $SWOP to boost visibility of posts, products, or profiles -Fee Discounts: Reduced fees on mints, redemptions, and swaps -Access Control: Gate premium templates, analytics, or advanced SmartSite tools -Governance (future): Vote on protocol upgrades, partner templates, and funding rounds $SWOP aligns creators, users, and developers through shared ownership of the interaction layer itself.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Swop (SWOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWOP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SWOP to VND
₫240.3038433
|1 SWOP to AUD
A$0.014154321
|1 SWOP to GBP
￡0.006848865
|1 SWOP to EUR
€0.0079446834
|1 SWOP to USD
$0.00913182
|1 SWOP to MYR
RM0.0389928714
|1 SWOP to TRY
₺0.3712998012
|1 SWOP to JPY
¥1.369773
|1 SWOP to ARS
ARS$12.5264827668
|1 SWOP to RUB
₽0.7404992838
|1 SWOP to INR
₹0.7968426132
|1 SWOP to IDR
Rp149.7019432608
|1 SWOP to KRW
₩12.7896618192
|1 SWOP to PHP
₱0.531928515
|1 SWOP to EGP
￡E.0.4434411792
|1 SWOP to BRL
R$0.051138192
|1 SWOP to CAD
C$0.0126019116
|1 SWOP to BDT
৳1.1157257676
|1 SWOP to NGN
₦13.9843778298
|1 SWOP to UAH
₴0.3807055758
|1 SWOP to VES
Bs1.12321386
|1 SWOP to CLP
$8.88526086
|1 SWOP to PKR
Rs2.5890536064
|1 SWOP to KZT
₸4.9656097614
|1 SWOP to THB
฿0.2994323778
|1 SWOP to TWD
NT$0.2733153726
|1 SWOP to AED
د.إ0.0335137794
|1 SWOP to CHF
Fr0.0073967742
|1 SWOP to HKD
HK$0.071684787
|1 SWOP to MAD
.د.م0.0832821984
|1 SWOP to MXN
$0.1722261252
|1 SWOP to PLN
zł0.0341530068
|1 SWOP to RON
лв0.0405452808
|1 SWOP to SEK
kr0.0893091996
|1 SWOP to BGN
лв0.0156154122
|1 SWOP to HUF
Ft3.1940366814
|1 SWOP to CZK
Kč0.19633413
|1 SWOP to KWD
د.ك0.00279433692
|1 SWOP to ILS
₪0.0309568698