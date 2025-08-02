What is SWquery (SWQUERY)

SWquery is a platform designed to simplify interactions with blockchain data, making it accessible to everyone. It enables users to perform advanced queries on the Solana blockchain using natural language, while also providing developers with an SDK to integrate these capabilities into their own applications. With features like an integrated chatbot, real-time notifications, and mobile-friendly design, SWquery bridges the gap between complex blockchain data and user-friendly tools, driving adoption and innovation in the blockchain ecosystem.

