Discover key insights into Symbiosis (SIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Symbiosis (SIS) Information

Symbiosis, a decentralized multi-chain liquidity protocol, is called. It allows users to exchange tokens between all chains while remaining the sole owner of the funds.

The following requirements are met by the Symbiosis protocol:

Uniswap-like UX, but simple There are no additional wallets, waiting times, or additional steps required to complete a swap.

Fully decentralized It connects any chain that receives enough market attention. Our ultimate goal is to connect all networks.

Non-Custodial Symbiosis staff and no other individual have access to user funds.

Limitless cross-chain Liquidity It targets as many token pairs across all chains as possible while offering the best prices to swap between any token pair.