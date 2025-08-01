Synatra Staked USDC Price (YUSD)
Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD) is currently trading at 1.39 USD with a market cap of $ 4.39M USD. YUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Synatra Staked USDC to USD was $ +0.00130261.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synatra Staked USDC to USD was $ +0.0307964230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synatra Staked USDC to USD was $ +0.0397484400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synatra Staked USDC to USD was $ +0.057776280501851.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00130261
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0307964230
|+2.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0397484400
|+2.86%
|90 Days
|$ +0.057776280501851
|+4.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Synatra Staked USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.09%
+0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synatra is a synthetic staking protocol on Solana. Users may stake SOL or USDC in the protocol, which gets deployed through various strategies to earn yield. Some of the yield generation strategies we use include cash-carry, hedge-carry, lending, leveraged staking, NFT collateralized lending, and airdrop farming. yUSD is the receipt token which can be used to unstake the USDC and claim back the principle plus interest accrued. We gave grown to about $4.5M of TVL which earns roughly $1-1.25M revenue annually.
|1 YUSD to VND
₫36,577.85
|1 YUSD to AUD
A$2.1545
|1 YUSD to GBP
￡1.0425
|1 YUSD to EUR
€1.2093
|1 YUSD to USD
$1.39
|1 YUSD to MYR
RM5.9353
|1 YUSD to TRY
₺56.5035
|1 YUSD to JPY
¥208.5
|1 YUSD to ARS
ARS$1,906.7186
|1 YUSD to RUB
₽111.6726
|1 YUSD to INR
₹121.5138
|1 YUSD to IDR
Rp22,786.8816
|1 YUSD to KRW
₩1,952.2411
|1 YUSD to PHP
₱80.8841
|1 YUSD to EGP
￡E.67.5957
|1 YUSD to BRL
R$7.7701
|1 YUSD to CAD
C$1.9182
|1 YUSD to BDT
৳169.8302
|1 YUSD to NGN
₦2,128.6321
|1 YUSD to UAH
₴57.9491
|1 YUSD to VES
Bs170.97
|1 YUSD to CLP
$1,352.47
|1 YUSD to PKR
Rs394.0928
|1 YUSD to KZT
₸755.8403
|1 YUSD to THB
฿45.592
|1 YUSD to TWD
NT$41.6444
|1 YUSD to AED
د.إ5.1013
|1 YUSD to CHF
Fr1.1259
|1 YUSD to HKD
HK$10.9115
|1 YUSD to MAD
.د.م12.6768
|1 YUSD to MXN
$26.2849
|1 YUSD to PLN
zł5.1986
|1 YUSD to RON
лв6.1716
|1 YUSD to SEK
kr13.622
|1 YUSD to BGN
лв2.3769
|1 YUSD to HUF
Ft486.8614
|1 YUSD to CZK
Kč29.8989
|1 YUSD to KWD
د.ك0.42534
|1 YUSD to ILS
₪4.7399