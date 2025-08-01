What is Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD)

Synatra is a synthetic staking protocol on Solana. Users may stake SOL or USDC in the protocol, which gets deployed through various strategies to earn yield. Some of the yield generation strategies we use include cash-carry, hedge-carry, lending, leveraged staking, NFT collateralized lending, and airdrop farming. yUSD is the receipt token which can be used to unstake the USDC and claim back the principle plus interest accrued. We gave grown to about $4.5M of TVL which earns roughly $1-1.25M revenue annually.

