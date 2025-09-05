What is Syncoin (SNC)

Syncoin (SNC) is the native token of the CryptSync wallet ecosystem, built to combine real-world utility with decentralised finance. With a fixed supply of 1.618 million tokens, Syncoin powers exclusive in-app staking, DAO governance, and cross-chain liquidity pools, while offering yields of up to 52% APY. A cornerstone of the project is CS Pay, an NFC-enabled payment system that allows users to spend Syncoin in everyday transactions, bridging blockchain technology with practical retail use. The tokenomics model incorporates a 1% transaction tax to sustain liquidity, governance, and a buy-and-burn mechanism, ensuring long-term ecosystem stability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Syncoin (SNC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Syncoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Syncoin (SNC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Syncoin (SNC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Syncoin.

Check the Syncoin price prediction now!

SNC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Syncoin (SNC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Syncoin (SNC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Syncoin (SNC) How much is Syncoin (SNC) worth today? The live SNC price in USD is 25.42 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SNC to USD price? $ 25.42 . Check out The current price of SNC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Syncoin? The market cap for SNC is $ 945.68K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SNC? The circulating supply of SNC is 37.20K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SNC? SNC achieved an ATH price of 25.54 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SNC? SNC saw an ATL price of 25.03 USD . What is the trading volume of SNC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SNC is -- USD . Will SNC go higher this year? SNC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SNC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Syncoin (SNC) Important Industry Updates