Synergy Land Token Price (SNG)
Synergy Land Token (SNG) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SNG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SNG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNG price information.
During today, the price change of Synergy Land Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synergy Land Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synergy Land Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synergy Land Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Synergy Land Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synergy Land is a Web3 multiplayer ARPG inspired by popular games, such as Diablo and Path Of Exile, the game aims to combine the best of these worlds, with a game-first vision where regular and hardcore players will enjoy an excellent gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFTs, giving the community true ownership of their digital assets. The player will take on the role of a hero, exploring dungeons in a great adventure against very powerful creatures and other players, using a dynamic skill system that will allow players to combine spells and items creating synergies between them thus generating a rich and evergrowing in-game economy through their game store and marketplace. Driven by a game-first mentality, we are committed to prioritizing the player's experience above all else. We focus on crafting engaging narratives and immersive gameplay. We are uniquely positioned to bring unprecedented quality to the Web3 gaming ecosystem. We leverage decentralized technology to give players greater control and ownership in our games. This includes everything from player-owned assets to transparent and fair game economies. Synergy Games is a game development studio established by professionals with more than 16 years of experience in the video game industry. The team has worked for companies such as Ubisoft, 2K Games, MercurySteam, Ilion Studios, Konami, Nintendo, Riot Games... and on popular IPs such as Assassin's Creed, Metroid, and Castlevania Lords of Shadow. SNG will have lots of utilities within our ecosystem such as: Governance token of Synergyland Serves as currency for Crafting and Tavern Webapps Required for Marketplace Purchases and Crafting Activities Caters to Land Taxes and Breeding Fees Used for Dungeons Fees Offers Special PVP Ranking Rewards What’s next for your project: NFT Land Sale on June 2023 Synergy Land: Early Access release on July 2023
