Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.963249 24H High $ 0.975114 All Time High $ 2.45 Lowest Price $ 0.429697 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.66% Price Change (7D) +0.22%

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) real-time price is $0.973373. Over the past 24 hours, SUSD traded between a low of $ 0.963249 and a high of $ 0.975114, showing active market volatility. SUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.429697.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSD has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +0.66% over 24 hours, and +0.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.84M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.84M Circulation Supply 48.22M Total Supply 48,221,524.95090902

The current Market Cap of Synthetix sUSD is $ 46.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSD is 48.22M, with a total supply of 48221524.95090902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.84M.