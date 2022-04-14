Syntor Ai (TOR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Syntor Ai (TOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Syntor Ai (TOR) Information

Syntor is building a scalable, interoperable ecosystem designed to power the next generation of Web3 applications through: ⚙️ Autonomous AI agents 📊 Synthetic data pipelines 💸 Seamless DeFi integration. .It's simply where AI agents live, trade and evolve on-chain.

One where AI agents, synthetic data and DeFi collide to form the foundation of Web3 applications. A new world has arrived — where AI agents live, trade, and evolve on-chain. DeAI isn’t the future. It’s already unfolding.

Official Website:
http://syntor.ai/
Whitepaper:
http://docs.syntor.ai

Syntor Ai (TOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Syntor Ai (TOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 209.32K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 83.54M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 250.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03894081
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00241458
Current Price:
$ 0.0025064
Syntor Ai (TOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Syntor Ai (TOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TOR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.