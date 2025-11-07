syrupUSDT is a yield-bearing USDT asset, powered by Maple Finance, the largest onchain asset manager with over $4B AUM. The yield is generated from overcollateralized lending to institutional borrowers, allowing Maple to provide consistent high yield and short-term liquidity for users.

syrupUSDT is part of Maple's syrupUSD product offering, bolstering over $3B in AUM and being integrated across top DeFi protocols and exchanges.