ABOUT US T23 is a game that enables players to earn coins, participate in various events, and have fun while doing it. By leveraging the transparency and security of a decentralized blockchain, players can enjoy unlimited earning potential through community involvement. The integration of blockchain technology in gaming is expected to attract a large number of new users to the cryptocurrency space, creating new job opportunities and driving up the adoption rate of crypto.
In addition, it has the potential to provide significant financial benefits for investors.
Understanding the tokenomics of T23 (T23) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of T23 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many T23 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.