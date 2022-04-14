Taboshi (TABOSHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Taboshi (TABOSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Taboshi (TABOSHI) Information Taboshi, the “Leaf of Yield,” is a scarce Zora‑minted relic forged at the close of Epoch 2, only 185 964 will ever exist. Each leaf is proof of past belief, a boost to future staking, and a key that may unlock sacred rites to golden coins in Tobyworld. Own one or a grove; every Taboshi you keep can magnify your share of tomorrow’s harvest. An important rune from the sacred scroll, only true believers will possess Taboshi Official Website: http://toadgod.xyz/rune3 Buy TABOSHI Now!

Taboshi (TABOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Taboshi (TABOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.32M Total Supply: $ 185.96K Circulating Supply: $ 53.26K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.61M All-Time High: $ 29.65 All-Time Low: $ 16.53 Current Price: $ 24.8 Learn more about Taboshi (TABOSHI) price

Taboshi (TABOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Taboshi (TABOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TABOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TABOSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TABOSHI's tokenomics, explore TABOSHI token's live price!

TABOSHI Price Prediction Want to know where TABOSHI might be heading? Our TABOSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TABOSHI token's Price Prediction now!

