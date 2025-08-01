What is Tadpole (TAD)

Tadpole is a memecoin project on Basechain that blends humor with blockchain technology. Inspired by the playful nature of frogs and tadpoles, it aims to create a fun and engaging community while offering a light-hearted entry point into the crypto space. Tadpole focuses on community-driven growth and viral marketing, leveraging the popularity of memecoins to attract a broad audience. Although primarily a meme-focused project, Tadpole also incorporates unique tokenomics and community incentives to maintain engagement and foster long-term participation on Basechain. TAD is the iconic offspring of Base. With the mission to become the official amphibian mascot of the chain, bringing the best Community Onchain forever.

Tadpole (TAD) Resource Official Website

Tadpole (TAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tadpole (TAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAD token's extensive tokenomics now!