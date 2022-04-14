TAIX (TAIX) Information

TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally - without needing to know a single new language. Whether you're a solo streamer or a AAA studio, TAIX helps your content break through language barriers and reach new audiences.

TAIX is also a powerful tool for data collection. It builds a robust database of real-time audience and gameplay insights, which can be monetized across both B2B and B2C channels. Studios, brands, and platforms can tap into this intelligence to drive business decisions, while creators and players can participate in the value exchange of their data.

Built for the CHAIN, optimized for virality, and designed to turn every moment of gameplay into a monetization funnel.