Takamaka Price (TKG)
--
-11.29%
-11.29%
-11.29%
Takamaka (TKG) real-time price is $1.6. Over the past 24 hours, TKG traded between a low of $ 1.6 and a high of $ 1.8, showing active market volatility. TKG's all-time high price is $ 5.44, while its all-time low price is $ 0.269796.
In terms of short-term performance, TKG has changed by -- over the past hour, -11.29% over 24 hours, and -11.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Takamaka is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TKG is 0.00, with a total supply of 99004914.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 158.06M.
During today, the price change of Takamaka to USD was $ -0.203257090822866.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Takamaka to USD was $ +0.0475440000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Takamaka to USD was $ +0.0006044800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Takamaka to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.203257090822866
|-11.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0475440000
|+2.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006044800
|+0.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Takamaka (TKG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Takamaka (TKG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Takamaka.
Check the Takamaka price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Takamaka (TKG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TKG token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-19 15:30:00
|Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
|08-19 03:40:00
|Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
|08-18 17:40:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
|08-18 10:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
|08-17 18:11:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.