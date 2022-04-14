Takamaka (TKG) Tokenomics
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
Takamaka (TKG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Takamaka (TKG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Takamaka (TKG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Takamaka (TKG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TKG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TKG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
