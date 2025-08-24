What is Taki Games (TAKI)

Taki Games is building the Web3 Zynga: A player-owned Web3 mobile gaming network offering a variety of engaging, free-to-play games including “Bored Button”, “Mom’s Kitchen”, and many more fun, interactive games where players can earn tangible rewards. Taki Games offers a market-leading deflationary tokenomics model - “Takinomics” - that enables players to become owners. Players benefit from growth of the gaming network, receiving rewards in the form of gift cards or the TAKI token. This approach not only enhances the gaming experience but also empowers players in the digital economy.

Taki Games (TAKI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taki Games (TAKI) How much is Taki Games (TAKI) worth today? The live TAKI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TAKI to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TAKI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Taki Games? The market cap for TAKI is $ 209.46K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TAKI? The circulating supply of TAKI is 1.17B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAKI? TAKI achieved an ATH price of 0.294838 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAKI? TAKI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TAKI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAKI is -- USD . Will TAKI go higher this year? TAKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

