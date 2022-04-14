TaleCraft (CRAFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TaleCraft (CRAFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TaleCraft (CRAFT) Information The First Crafting Game on Avalanche TaleCraft is a PVP, play-to-earn card board game, driven by a unique mint and craft mechanic, where players grow more powerful through gamified NFT alchemy. Elemental base cards are sold weekly, allowing only the most skilled alchemists to thrive and progress in this medieval metaverse. All NFT holders will receive AVAX yield generated by the game ecosystem, rewarding the most loyal and skilled holders. Official Website: https://talecraft.io/ Buy CRAFT Now!

TaleCraft (CRAFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TaleCraft (CRAFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.43K $ 8.43K $ 8.43K Total Supply: $ 30.00M $ 30.00M $ 30.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.01M $ 7.01M $ 7.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.08K $ 36.08K $ 36.08K All-Time High: $ 16.6 $ 16.6 $ 16.6 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00120258 $ 0.00120258 $ 0.00120258 Learn more about TaleCraft (CRAFT) price

TaleCraft (CRAFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TaleCraft (CRAFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRAFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRAFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRAFT's tokenomics, explore CRAFT token's live price!

