Tanuki Coin (TANUKI) Information

Tanuki is a Memecoin built in and for the Solana's ecosystem.

Tanuki is a meme coin inspired by the legendary Japanese Tanuki, a mythical creature known for its magical powers and ability to bring luck and prosperity.

We look at the tanuki for guidance at the beginning, as being a cute dog token with a unique animal is great,

Tanuki is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth, with zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Tanuki is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let Tanuki show you the way.