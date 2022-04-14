TAOlie Coin (TAOLIE) Information

TAOlie is a leading DePIN player on the Solana ecosystem, offering One-Click Bittensor Mining and a Decentralized Compute Marketplace Utility. Committed to democratizing access to decentralized compute power, TAOlie enables incentivized machine learning for everyone through effortless 1-click deployment from our platform.

TAOlie's Decentralized Compute Marketplace allows owners of idle GPUs to list their GPUs on TAOlie's Marketplace so they can be rented for a fee. TAOlie also provides easy deployment for GPU owners to mine Bittensor via their TAO Subnet templates.