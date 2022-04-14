Tapestry AI (TAPS) Information

SteamBot Willie is Tapestry AI's pioneering agent, engineered to navigate the complex and often unreliable landscape of copyright and public domain works. He is more than just a discovery tool; Willie is fundamentally a verification engine, designed to provide creators with a trustworthy "single source of truth."

He systematically ingests vast amounts of data from various sources, but critically, Willie lives by the "don't trust, verify" mantra. His verification process utilizes a deep understanding of copyright law to analyze each work. This allows Willie to identify genuinely available public domain and CC0 assets, distinguish them from protected works, and clearly flag items where the status remains uncertain.

With multimodal scanning abilities in development, Willie will become the google image search of IP verification and the go-to agent for discovering sleeping giants and revitalizing dormant IP gold mines.