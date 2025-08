What is Tax Income From Fees (TIFF)

Tax Income From Fees $TIFF is the first token using CVM Solutions Tax Distribution System to fully automate sells, distributions and optimize profits for its holders. Incentivizing holding and compounding holdings to produce a healthy chart and community for longevity. We aim to make a change in this space, developing, deploying in the right ways without the need for shady tactics. The token is a 10% Token2022 with tax extensions.

