Tax Income From Fees $TIFF is the first token using CVM Solutions Tax Distribution System to fully automate sells, distributions and optimize profits for its holders. Incentivizing holding and compounding holdings to produce a healthy chart and community for longevity. We aim to make a change in this space, developing, deploying in the right ways without the need for shady tactics. The token is a 10% Token2022 with tax extensions.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TIFF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TIFF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
