Taxa Network (TXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Taxa Network (TXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Taxa Network (TXT) Information Taxa Network is a TEE-enabled blockchain agnostic infrastructure which enables high performance, privacy preserving, interactive smart contracts, namely Taxa Trusted Services. Taxa serves as a middleware component in the layered blockchain design where applications’ business logic and private data are processed with performance, integrity, and confidentiality, and empowers various use cases in performance/privacy-centric scenarios, such as DeFi, NFT, GameFi, data analytics, fintech, advertising, AI, identity etc. Official Website: https://taxa.network/ Buy TXT Now!

Taxa Network (TXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Taxa Network (TXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.36M All-Time High: $ 0.02675211 All-Time Low: $ 0.00026597 Current Price: $ 0.00063628

Taxa Network (TXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Taxa Network (TXT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

