TAXY NETWORK Price (TAXY)
TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 15.25K USD. TAXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of TAXY NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TAXY NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TAXY NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TAXY NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TAXY NETWORK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.33%
-15.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TAXY is a real-world, Web3-powered ride platform that transforms how passengers tip drivers. By scanning a QR code inside the taxi, riders can tip using $TAXY tokens and receive tokens back in return — creating both a reward system and a user-friendly crypto onboarding experience. TAXY promotes zero-commission rides, fair driver rewards, and organic adoption of blockchain through daily transportation.
Understanding the tokenomics of TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAXY token's extensive tokenomics now!
