TBCC – is an eco-system that consists of TBCC token and TBCC Exchange – the best cryptocurrency exchange with the biggest liquidity pool.
TBCC token is a utility token that was issued by TBCC development team. It works under the standards of BEP20 blockchain Binance Smart Chain. You can use it for trading and investing in it. TBCC token was made with the purpose of facilitating the adoption, use, and distribution of stablecoins, Open Finance, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi solutions. The transactions of TBCC tokens are fast, cheap, secure and are supported by a huge and professional development team. The market price of the TBCC token is based on the demand, that is why it can't be stable or backed by anything. TBCC token is represented on different exchanges both centralized and decentralized.
Understanding the tokenomics of TBCC (TBCC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TBCC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TBCC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
