ThorChain is a decentralized liquidity network with an interoperable blockchain that allows cross-chain token swaps in a non-custodial manner. It does not peg or wrap assets, but simply allows users to swap tokens across various Layer 1 blockchains. So, traders on ThorChain can seamlessly move from Bitcoin to Ethereum, to Polkadot and etc. without having to register for an exchange or go through KYC, like on CEXs. Hence, users are minimally exposed to custody and counterparty risks
TCY is a token to compensate users for the closure of the Lending and Savers programs. Affected users can claim TCY equal to their debt at the time of the halt. TCY stakers receive 10% of THORChain's total income.
Understanding the tokenomics of TCY (TCY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TCY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TCY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
