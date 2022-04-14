Team Canguro (CANGURO) Tokenomics
Team Canguro (CANGURO) Information
Team Canguro 🦘is the most viral and fastest-growing PFP movement on the planet, rapidly taking over TikTok and other social media worldwide.
The origins of Team Canguro 🦘trace back to Spanish-speaking TikTok users who popularized the trend as a way to build community and mutual support. The movement revolves around adopting a kangaroo image as a profile picture (PFP), symbolizing membership in this growing online community.
Team Canguro started as a way for users to support each other by engaging with content and creating a shared identity. With hashtags like #teamcanguro 🦘🦘, it has gained widespread attention, evolving from a niche trend into a global phenomenon with millions of supporters on TikTok and beyond.
The kangaroo 🦘 image itself originates from a 2014 National Geographic campaign titled "Wildlife Selfies," which showcased animals in human-like scenarios, including the iconic kangaroo taking a selfie. This playful, relatable imagery resonated with people, making the kangaroo a perfect mascot for the movement.
For Team Canguro members, the kangaroo 🦘 symbolizes unity, playfulness, and unstoppable energy. It represents their collective identity as a supportive and creative community that "hops" together across social media platforms. Just as kangaroos are known for their leaps and forward momentum, Team Canguro embodies progress, mutual encouragement, and boundless enthusiasm.
Team Canguro (CANGURO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Team Canguro (CANGURO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Team Canguro (CANGURO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Team Canguro (CANGURO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CANGURO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CANGURO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.