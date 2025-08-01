What is Team Mysten (MYSTEN)

MYSTEN is a meme token on the Sui blockchain, parodying Mysten Labs, the creators of Sui, while taking on a Pokémon theme. Team Rocket turns into Team Mysten with each founder finding a new look. Mysten focuses heavily on community engagement by inviting everyone to create their own Mystémon using Pokémon-themed telegram character creation tool, MystenDex, and then wearing it or sharing it. Together Evan, Sam Adeniyi and their Mystémon are ready to blast off again.

Team Mysten (MYSTEN) Resource Official Website

Team Mysten (MYSTEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Team Mysten (MYSTEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MYSTEN token's extensive tokenomics now!