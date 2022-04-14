Team556 (TEAM) Tokenomics
Team556 (TEAM) Information
Team556 is a Solana-based cryptocurrency built for the firearms and Second Amendment industry. It provides a decentralized payment solution for retailers, ranges, and manufacturers, helping protect user privacy and reduce financial censorship. Team556 offers real-world utility through its custom-built POS system and dedicated Team556 wallet, allowing businesses to accept payments and manage transactions easily. The project is focused on delivering a full ecosystem designed to support and grow the 2A community with practical, blockchain-based solutions.
Team556 (TEAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Team556 (TEAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Team556 (TEAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Team556 (TEAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TEAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TEAM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TEAM's tokenomics, explore TEAM token's live price!
TEAM Price Prediction
Want to know where TEAM might be heading? Our TEAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.