Teddy Dollar (TSD) Tokenomics
Teddy Dollar (TSD) Information
Teddy Cash is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw interest-free loans against AVAX used as collateral. Loans are paid out in TSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Learn more about these mechanisms in our documentation. https://docs.teddy.cash/
The Teddy Dollar (TSD) is the first stablecoin on the Avalanche network that uses AVAX as collateral. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing TSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Teddy Cash as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.
The Teddy Cash protocol offers interest-free loans and is more capital efficient than other borrowing systems (i.e. less collateral is needed for the same loan). Instead of selling AVAX to have liquid funds, you can use the protocol to lock up your AVAX, borrow against the collateral to withdraw TSD, and then repay your loan at a future date.
Teddy Dollar (TSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Teddy Dollar (TSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Teddy Dollar (TSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Teddy Dollar (TSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TSD's tokenomics, explore TSD token's live price!
TSD Price Prediction
Want to know where TSD might be heading? Our TSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.