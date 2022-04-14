tehBag (BAG) Information

Powered by A.I, #tehBag is seeding you into motion.

teh gift of self-actualization has to be claimed! We are one, we are all holding teh $BAG!

Powered by tehBag : BagBot is an AI powered, fully autonomus and decentralized live mentions and raiding bot for crypto communities! BagBot uses AI to AUTOMATICALLY find viral twitter & TG posts, alert about them, raid them with the community and execute BuyBacks and burns! All using the simple UI of a telegram bot.