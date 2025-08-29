TEKTIAS Price (TKT)
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
TEKTIAS (TKT) real-time price is $0.00005097. Over the past 24 hours, TKT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TKT's all-time high price is $ 0.01329354, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005085.
In terms of short-term performance, TKT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of TEKTIAS is $ 4.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TKT is 96.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.10K.
During today, the price change of TEKTIAS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TEKTIAS to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TEKTIAS to USD was $ -0.0000353238.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TEKTIAS to USD was $ -0.013153327260810084.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000353238
|-69.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.013153327260810084
|-99.61%
TEKTIAS is a high-performance decentralized multichain DeFi protocol. Its hybrid design combines an off-chain order book, advanced aggregation, and liquidity management engine with on-chain custody and settlement. This approach delivers the speed and efficiency of traditional trading systems while ensuring the transparency and security of blockchain technology — creating a seamless and powerful trading experience. TEKTIAS operates across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Zksync, Monad Testnet and more *currently in testnet phase. This multichain integration enables fast, cost-efficient, and cross-chain transactions, providing users with unmatched flexibility and interoperability. Liquidity on TEKTIAS is enhanced through automated market makers (AMM) and aggregated from various DeFi protocols to offer deep order books and optimized pricing. Built for all types of DeFi users, TEKTIAS provides instant execution, low-latency transactions, and cross-chain compatibility — all while allowing users to maintain full control and custody of their funds. Whether you’re trading, providing liquidity, or exploring yield opportunities, TEKTIAS delivers a best-in-class DeFi experience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will TEKTIAS (TKT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TEKTIAS (TKT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TEKTIAS.
Check the TEKTIAS price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of TEKTIAS (TKT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TKT token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-28 18:39:00
|Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
|08-25 21:14:39
|Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.